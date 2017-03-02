Ambala: 8 killed in head-on car-truck collision, driver absconding

A TOTAL of eight persons, who were part of a convoy going to attend a marriage ceremony, were killed and three others, including two brothers, injured in a head-on collision between a Tata Tavera in which they were travelling and a truck near Dehar Ambali village between Naraingarh and Sadhura in Ambala district around 9 am on Wednesday. Seven victims died on the spot and the driver of the Tavera, Kuldeep Kumar, 26, succumbed to injury at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The Tavera was hit by a speeding load truck bearing a Haryana registration number. The driver managed to escape.

The victims were going to attend the marriage of Sanjay Rana, a home guard volunteer with Haryana police and a resident of Mauli village, Raipur Rani, at Ameta Chand village of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

Six victims – Abhimanyu, 55, his brother Leela Singh, 48, Kaama Singh, 37, Hukam Singh, 37, Sonu, 26, and Angrej Singh, 40 – were all residents of Brass village in Karnal district and maternal relatives of groom Sanjay. Another victim, Dhum Singh, 55, was a resident of Battod village of Panchkula. Driver Kuldeep was a resident of Bhareli village near Raipur Rani.

The three injured have been identified as Jony of Mauli village and two brothers, including Abhishek, 16, and Yogesh, 12, of Baagwala village in Panchkula. Injured Abhishek and Yogesh were referred by GMCH-32

to PGI.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the head-on collision was so powerful that they had to break some of the doors of the Tavera to pull out the victims.

The injured Jony, who received multiple fractures in his left arm and internal injuries in the stomach, told Chandigarh Newsline, “We started from the house of groom Sanjay in Mauli village around 8 am and I, along with three others, was sitting at the back of the Tavera. It was a head-on collision and the truck, which was coming from the side of Sadhura, hit the Tavera bang in the middle. The noise was very loud and I was pressed under the bodies of other travellers. Later, I regained consciousness at the local hospital.”

The bodies of seven victims have been handed over to their family members after post-mortem at Civil Hospital, Naraingarh, in Ambala district. Kuldeep’s body was kept at GMCH-32. A case of road accident and causing death due to negligent driving was registered at Naraingarh police station.

Senior police and administrative officials, including the local DSP and SDM, rushed to the spot. All the injured were taken to Civil Hospital, Naraingarh, and seven of them were declared brought dead. The other four were referred to GMCH-32 and two of them to PGI.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the family members of Sanjay Rana when the news of eight deaths in road accident reached them at their house in Mauli village on Wednesday. The festivities turned into mourning. By the time the newly-weds returned to the house, most of the family members had left to attend the cremation of the groom’s six maternal relatives at Brass village.