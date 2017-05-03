Capt’s widow wins battle for liberalise pension 18 yrs after he died in Op Vijay

Eighteen years after she lost her husband in a vehicle accident during an official movement in Operation Vijay in 1999, justice has finally been rendered for Mandeep F. Merchant with the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) directing the government to release her ‘Liberalized Family Pension’.

Mandeep’s husband, Late Capt Freddy Merchant died in 1999 while deployed in the Western Sector in an area which was also notified as ‘Operation Vijay’ at the time of Kargil Operations. He died in an accident while on duty in the operational area and his death was declared as ‘Battle Casualty’ by the military authorities and the statutory Court of Inquiry. The claim for liberalized family pension was however not processed by the Army Headquarters on the pretext that her husband had not died in actual fighting with the enemy.

It was however argued on her behalf that guidelines provided that such accidents in operational areas were to be treated as ‘battle casualties’ and in fact even accidents during training exercises and battle inoculation were entitled to liberalized benefits. It was averred that the Government with effect from 1996 had further liberalized the conditions of grant of pension and all deaths in notified operations such as Operation Vijay, Operation Rakshak and Operation Rhino were covered under the liberalized family pension scheme.

Agreeing with the contentions of the Petitioner, the Chandigarh Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal consisting of Justice Bansi Lal Bhat and Lt Gen Sanjiv Chachra has directed the Ministry of Defence to release liberalized family pension to her.

Even earlier, High Courts and Supreme Court have time and again asked the Government and the Army not to indulge in textual and technical interpretation of rules for operational injuries and deaths.

In 2010, the Supreme Court had upheld the grant of liberalized pension to the father of a soldier killed due to extreme cold in the Siachen region who was refused the same on the ground that he was not killed in actual action.

Similarly, the Delhi High Court had deprecated the action of the official establishment and the Armed Forces Tribunal in denying war injury pension to a 100 per cent disabled officer who was injured while on an operational move from Kargil to Leh. In 2014, similarly, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had held that the widow of a soldier who died due to heart attack due to stress while serving in a notified operation would also be entitled to liberalized family pension. The High Court had set aside the denial of benefits by the Armed Forces Tribunal terming it ‘without rationale’. The High Court’s decision was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Chandigarh Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal is non-functional since September 2016 due to non-appointment of any Judicial Member and temporary sittings are held for a few days every month by outstation members.

