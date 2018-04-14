Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh to launch debt waiver scheme for SCs, others on Saturday

The scheme would benefit 15,890 people who had taken loans up to March 31, 2017, adding that a total of Rs 52 crore would be waived under the scheme. The scheme would benefit 15,890 people who had taken loans up to March 31, 2017, adding that a total of Rs 52 crore would be waived under the scheme.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will launch a debt waiver scheme for weaker and underprivileged sections of the society during a state-level function here to mark birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14. State’s Forest and Welfare Minister Punjab Sadhu Singh Dharmsot, while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for the function, said the CM would launch the scheme to waive loans up to Rs 50,000 each, taken from the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation (PSCLDFC) and Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation (PBCLDFC), by handing over cheques to eligible beneficiaries.

He said that at the function on Saturday, beneficiaries from the entire Doaba region would get waiver certificates from the CM. The minister said that under the scheme, the beneficiaries would be issued no-dues certificates after they repay the balance amount, with interest, minus Rs 50,000 which the government has decided to waive.

Dharmsot said the scheme would benefit 15,890 people who had taken loans up to March 31, 2017, adding that a total of Rs 52 crore would be waived under the scheme.

Amid reports of rift, Amarinder, Jakhar to share stage on Saturday

Chandigarh: Two days after Punjab Congress Sunil Kumar Jakhar left Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s office in a huff, the two are likely to come together at the stage of Ambedkar Jyanti function in Jalandhar on Saturday.

Sources said following Rural development Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa’s parleys with Jakhar to sort out his issues with the CM in private rather than going public, the state Congress chief may attend Friday’s function where the government is going to waive the debt of scheduled castes.

