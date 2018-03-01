Captain Amarinder Singh, Manpreet only Congress leaders from Punjab on Rahul Gandhi’s panels

Manpreet Badal had joined Congress less than two years ago and is considered close to Amarinder. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Manpreet Badal had joined Congress less than two years ago and is considered close to Amarinder. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

Besides Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab’s Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal is the only Congress leader from the state who figures on two panels of All India Congress Committee (AICC) constituted Wednesday by party president Rahul Gandhi.

Name of Manpreet Badal, an estranged nephew of former CM Parkash Singh Badal, figures on the drafting committee having 44 members from across the country. The committee is headed by former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Manpreet is also a part of a sub-group on economic affairs having 11 members.

Gandhi constituted organising committee, drafting committee and its four sub-groups and a constitution amendment committee on Wednesday for the forthcoming plenary session of AICC being held in Delhi from March 16 to 18.

Amarinder’s name appears on the drafting committee, agriculture, employment and poverty alleviation committee and sub-group on international affairs. Manpreet Badal had joined Congress less than two years ago and is considered close to Amarinder.

Among prominent state Congress leaders who have not found a place in the newly formed party panels are former PPCC president Partap Singh Bajwa, current PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar and minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. Bajwa is known to be a protege of Gandhi, who held his hand strongly even in the face of fierce opposition by Amarinder Singh.

