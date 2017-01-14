Captain Amarinder Singh celebrates lohri with people in Raikot

Captain Amarinder Singh said his government would crack down on the illicit liquor trade and liquor mafia “that flourished under the Badals”. (File) Captain Amarinder Singh said his government would crack down on the illicit liquor trade and liquor mafia “that flourished under the Badals”. (File)

“Sat Sri Akal’, ‘wadhiya? (all well) tagdey hon? (all good?) Sab chardhi kalan? (going good?)’. After reaching Raikot in his chopper at Dana Mandi, Patiala royal scion and Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh celebrated lohri on Friday with the people in Raikot, the reserved constituency being represented by former bureaucrat Dr Amar Singh Boparai as the Congress candidate.

He even stopped multiple times on the way to the stage to listen to complaints of the people. Some former servicemen also lined up to meet Captain and he did not disappoint anyone.

A common man advised Captain to speak more in Punjabi. “Sir, we are desi people. We do not understand English. Please speak less in English and more in Punjabi. We do not understand English,” he said.

To this, Captain replied: “Yes, yes, I completely understand. But now I hardly speak English. It is only when someone questions me in English that I reply.”

Captain also personally lit lohri bonfire with common people.

Meanwhile, former IAS officer and Raikot candidate Boparai could not stop gushing about Captain “choosing” his constituency to celebrate lohri with common people. “It was only yesterday that I invited him personally to attend lohri in my constituency. Ohna ne chopper chakkeya tey aa gaye (He picked chopper and reached here). He is such a popular personality that without any prior invitation, thousands reached to meet him,” said Boparai.

Meanwhile a source from Congress said due to paucity of time, Captain used chopper to reach Raikot in Ludhiana.

Amarinder rules out liquor ban

Captain ruled out ban on liquor in Punjab saying excise was the only major source of income for the state. However, he said his government would crack down on the illicit liquor trade and liquor mafia “that flourished under the Badals”.

He added that he would wipe out Badals and Majithia-run mafias from the state and won’t let Arvind Kejriwal to loot the state.