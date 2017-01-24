Captain Amarinder Singh a ‘Maharaja’ in Lambi, his son a ‘Yuvraj’: Prashant Kishor

Captain Amarinder Singh at an election rally at Lambi Village in Muktsar district on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Captain Amarinder Singh at an election rally at Lambi Village in Muktsar district on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

CONGRESS STRATEGIST Prashant Kishor has pitched Amarinder Singh’s campaign for Punjab Assembly election around his military rank, using it to project him as “Punjab da Captain”. But, in Lambi, in the backwaters of Malwa, where Amarinder is pitted against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, the ex-Patiala royal is “Maharaja”. “This part of the state is still a feudal society, where royalty is an attraction. They would want to see a personality to take on Badal. Maharaja is an apt tag for that. It is akin to a lion king. Also, it is a chief minister-in-waiting taking on the incumbent chief minister,” Jagpal Singh Abulkhurana, who was a contender for the ticket till the PPCC chief threw his hat in the ring, told the Indian Express.

Amarinder’s campaign in Lambi is led by his son Raninder Singh, while his father, tasked with the challenge of returning Congress to power after 10 years, campaigns across the state.

Dressed in white kurta-pyjama, an olive green pullover and a matching turban, Raninder reaches a dusty Ghumiaran village on a recent sunny but windy afternoon to address a rally. A few villagers flock to see him speaking. An aged man nudges another man standing next to him, “Eh Yuvraj bolda hai? (Is it Yuvraj speaking)?”

Abulkhurana, former minister Gurnam Singh Abulkhurana’s son, accompanies Raninder to every village. So does Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, another contender.

“The party wants to convey the message that Congress is united,” says a senior Congressman. Not new to the area, Raninder contested the 2009 Lok Sabha election from Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency unsuccessfully. He does not miss reminding people about that. “I have been with you people at that time. But I could not win. I know you people supported me but sometimes God has his designs,” he says as residents of the village, a Congress stronghold, cheer.

Raninder, who is also Amarinder’s election agent in Lambi, calls Badal an “old man of 90 years”, talks about his “misgovernance” and refers to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as “Khujliwal”. In another village, he warns people that AAP candidate Jarnail Singh “tuhade saafe te topi paoni chahunda (wants to put a cap on your turbans).”

“I am going to camp in Lambi till the election. I am addressing 9-12 public meetings every day,” Raninder told the Indian Express.

At another village in Kabarwala on a cold evening, Raninder tells a gathering of farmers, “Main tuhade naal ikk jatki gall karan ayan (I have come to talk to you in rural parlance).” As soon as he speaks, a group of villagers exclaim: “Maharaje da munda vi Punjabi bolda hai! (Maharaja’s son too speaks in Punjabi)!”

“My father gave you Bt Cotton. Tell me if you people reaped bales of cotton during those years or not.” The audience cheers answering unitedly in “Haanji”. “Jadon Congress de Maharaja Sahib di sarkar ayi, saare kissana de din changey aa jaane (When the Congress’s Maharaja forms government, it will mean good days for farmers).”