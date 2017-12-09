Can’t expect Army to tackle internal strife and external adversary at same time: Former GOC Eastern Command Praveen Bakshi

Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi (retd) Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi (retd)

Commenting on deployment of Army on internal security duties in Darjeeling during the Gorkhaland agitation, when troops were also engaged at the Doklam plateau in Bhutan against China, former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi (retd), said Friday that the Army could not be expected to deal with a foreign adversary and also simultaneously look after a law and order problem inside the country.

Taking part in a panel discussion on “Strategic Perspective: China”, at Chandigarh Literature Festival Lt Gen Bakshi said, “National priority versus the state priority of politics came to the fore. Whilst we were engaged, Darjeeling went up in flames due to some politics played by West Bengal. A very firm message had to be given to the West Bengal because the military cannot be looking at its adversary and also clearing the supply lines behind and coming to assistance of another state,” Bakshi said while speaking at the Military Literature Festival here while discussing the Doklam stand-off. Bakshi, who retired in July this year after he was passed over for promotion to the Chief of Army Staff, said China now considered India as a threat and has been now forced to deploy its troops along the Line of Actual Control.

