Chandigarh: ‘Blast’ in Sachkhand Express, 2 hurt

Two passengers suffered minor injuries in an alleged “low explosive material” blast inside a train near Ambala railway station on Tuesday morning. The incident triggered chaos inside the Sachkhand Express train which was on its way to Nanded from Amritsar. According to the Government Railway Ppolice (GRP), Haryana, the incident happened in the general coach of the train around 10.30 am. Police have registered a case and have begun the investigation.

A senior GRP official said that the the “low explosive material” was inside an unclaimed bag in the coach. Passengers noticed smoke coming out of the bag, followed by a loud noise. According to the police, one of the passengers then threw the bag outside the train, which was later seized by the GRP personnel.

The train, police said, had reached the outer area of the Ambala Cantonment station when the incident happened. Soon after the incident was reported, the train was taken to the railway station where it was inspected by GRP and RPF personnel. “The train was allowed to proceed only after proper inspection by the security personnel,” said Divisional Railway Manager Ambala Divsion Dinesh Kumar. The seized bag has been sent for further forensic testing to a lab in Karnal.

