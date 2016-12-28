Candidates to bear expenses of booths outside polling stations

All candidates, including Independents, contesting the upcoming Punjab state elections will bear the expense of setting up their booths outside polling stations, a top Election Commission official said on Wednesday. Chief Electoral Officer for Punjab V K Singh said all District Election Officers in the state have been directed to inform the candidates that the expense of setting up kiosks outside their polling stations would be borne by them.

The per day wages, of the two employees deputed on duty by the candidates/political parties, as per the wages fixed at the national level including the cost incurred on their refreshments and cost of booths/kiosks would be added to the poll expenses of the candidates. Giving the dimensions of the kiosks to be set up outside polling booths, Singh said the booths should be of 10X10 feet enclosure with shade, two chairs and a table.

He said the final rates of setting up of kiosks would be finalised in consultations with district election officers.