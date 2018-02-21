Canada grants visa to three Punjab cops after long wait

The Canadian High Commission in India granted visas to at least three Punjab police officers who were waiting for them from eight to 14 months after submitting the application. Superintendent of Police Kashmir Kaur posted in Ferozepur district received her as well as her husband’s passport, who is also a police officer, on Monday with two-year Canadian visa stamp on it.

Kaur told The Indian Express that her daughter lives in Canada and she and her (Kaur’s) husband had applied for a visa in December 2016 to meet her. Since then, she said, the applications were “under process”. “Everytime, we enquired about the status, Canadian embassy would inform us that application was under process. Finally, visa was granted on February 9 and we received the passports on Monday,” Kaur said.

The Indian Express learnt that Canadian High Commission also granted visa to a top ranking police officer, days ahead of Trudeau’s visit to India. The officer had to wait for over eight months to get the visa after submitting the application with Canadian High Commission. A police officer, who didn’t wish to be named, said that issuing of visas just ahead of Trudeau’s visit to India was a “goodwill gesture” by Canada and “several others waiting for visas are also likely to have got them”.

