Campus placement drive ‘Avsar’ on at Panjab University

Students fill out the registration forms during the drive at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia

Rs 27,000 per month for students pursuing Masters in Business Administration (MBA) in Panjab University and Rs 20,000 a month for postgraduates in arts and science were the salary packages offered to students of the varsity during the ongoing campus placement drive event AVSAR. A total of eight MBA students from the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) were selected in Axis Bank, which offered a package of Rs 3.25 lakh per annum or around Rs 27,000 per month. Postgraduate students studying in the university departments of M.Sc. Physics, M.A. English, M.Sc.

Chemistry, on an average got packages of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum, which brings the monthly salary to between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 per month. The two-day drive for placement is for all the Panjab University Departments, ranging from arts, sciences, and engineering. More than 200 students sat in the placement drive. Speaking on the issue, Senator Dr Navdeep Goyal said, “AVSAR is an event in which we don’t keep any cap on the minimum salary for the students, and if there is any, it is over Rs 15,000. Moreover, it is up to the students whether to opt for the job or not if they don’t feel satisfied.”

Another senator, Dayal Pratap Singh Randhawa, said, “The market or the private sector is low at present, so therefore the companies are also offering lower packages. The PU should have a dean placement officer with proper infrastructure to help bring in more companies with higher packages for the students of PU. The PU is a brand and these packages are not doing justice even if it is a self-financed course.” Out of a total of 310 students who had registered for the placement drive, 200 students sat in the placement drive on Friday, and another 200 students are expected to sit on the second day.

Nirjog Mann, a student involved in inviting companies, said, “It’s more important that the students get employed today. There are very few employment opportunities for the youth today and to get a start is a big plus. The students need to come forward in big numbers to have a good number of companies coming in the campus.”

A total of 11 companies visited the campus and 80 students have been shortlisted. IDS Infotech limited shortlisted around 29 students for a package starting from Rs 3.46 lakh annually, Star Health and Allied Insurance limited have selected 13 students for a package of Rs 2.2 lakh plus incentive. Axis Bank has selected eight students doing MBAs for a package of 3.25 lakh, Safety Circle has selected 5 students, Decathlon has selected one student for a package of 4 lakh, while a private school of Bhiwani has selected five students as well. Teacher Sity has shortlisted 28 students.

Dr Khera’s and Mist Avenues will announce the number of selected students tomorrow afternoon. Packages of both the companies range from Rs 6 lakh to 10 lakh. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Nishant from Dr Khera’s Marketing department said, “We are looking for a team of students and it can comprise of 5-6 members. The final selected students will be confirmed tomorrow after discussing them with higher authorities.”

“We are here to select 30 students in total. During the training programme, we will be giving them a stipend of Rs 25,000 and then when they become a regular employee, we offer them Rs 40,000,” said Parul, from Teacher Sity. AVSAR is a placement event of PU and is organised in association with the university and central placement cell (CPC) and the Panjab University campus student council (PUCSC). Students graduating in the year 2017 from various departments of Panjab University and its regional centers are eligible to be a part of the event.

