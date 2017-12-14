CAG points out delay in implementing Street Vendors Act by UT administration in its report

The UT Administration is under fire for sitting over the implementation of the Street Vendors Act.

The Comptroller and Auditor General(CAG) in its report 2016-17 has pointed out that the UT Administration has failed to frame the scheme of Street Vendors Act within the time six months limit given in the act.

The report specifies, “For protection of livelihood and regulation of street vending, the Government of India published the Street Vendors Act 2014. As per Chapter X, the appropriate government shall within one year from the date of commencement of the Act by notification make rules for carrying out provisions of the Act. Also, the appropriate government shall frame a scheme within six months from date of commencement of this act after due consultation with local authority and town vending committees.”

It was further stated, “ In this regard, it was noticed that Street Vendors Act, UT Chandigarh had been notified on 27.7.15 but Chandigarh administration could not frame a scheme in this regard as per the said time limit given in the act .”

Even as the survey of street vendors was complete, the MC has been sitting over it since then. As per survey, there were 22,000 street vendors and the vending zones and non-vending zones had been decided.

Mayor Asha Jaswal told Chandigarh Newsline that she has written to the Chief Architect to expedite the work of vending zones so that the vendors can get licenses. Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal said that he had not seen the objections and will look into it.

In the report , there was also objection on the output of the enforcement staff.

The report stated that during the scrutiny of records of receipts of challan, it was noticed that during the financial years 2014-15, 20115-16 and 2016-17 the inspectors of the enforcement wing issued only 7, 3 and 9 challans per inspector per day and the amount realised per inspector per day was Rs 3,105, Rs 3,714 and Rs 1,693 respectively which was on lower side in comparison to expenses made on huge staff deployed on enforcement wing.

