Caddie Golf Tournament: Atul Sahota emerges winner

Winners at the Caddies Golf Tournament at Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. (Photo: Jaipal Singh) Winners at the Caddies Golf Tournament at Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. (Photo: Jaipal Singh)

For the 48 caddies at the Chandigarh Golf Cub, it was a time to showcase their talent and compete in a tournament. Twenty-five-year-old caddie Kaimbwala resident Atul Sahota emerged as the winner with an overall score of one-over 73 in the Caddie Golf Tournament conducted by Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday.

Atul, who has been caddying for the last three years, carded a score of three-under at the front nine and a triple bogey at the back nine meant that he carded a score of 73 to win the title. Atul has been playing at the IGU feeder Tour and his best finish has been a ninth-place finish I GU Championships at Karma Lake Golf Course, Delhi in 2015.

A right-hand fracture due to a motorcycle accident last year meant that he missed playing golf for more than four months. “It always feels good to play at our home course. The greens were playing good today and the conditions suited my game. I started well and the score of three-under at the end of nine holes gave me confidence. I will be playing in the IGU Feeder Tour event in Delhi later this week and this win will boost my confidence ahead of the event. The captain of the course, Rohit Dagar, has always helped the caddies and to get encouragement from fellow players helps us a lot,” said Atul, who trains under his father Prem Nath.

It was also joy for another Chandigarh caddie Sohan who finished at the second spot with an overall score of six-over 78. Sohan, who has been caddying for the last seven years, missed qualifying for the IGU Main tour last year and plays in the IGU Feeder Tour. Last year he finished at the second spot in the North India IGU feeder tour event in Chandigarh and third in the event at Dera Bassi. “My first coaching lesson was under former caddie Harendra Gupta. He has won titles in the PGTI circuit and has also played on the Asian Tour. Whenever he is in

Whenever he is in city, we seek his inputs and we want to play like him and win titles at the national as well as international level. Playing in a tournament at Chandigarh Golf Club is always a challenge as it has also a hole designed by Jeev Milkha Singh,” said 18-year-old Sohan who resides at Dhanas and also caddied for former CGC president I P S Mann who died last year.

Caddie S S Mishra, 43, was the eldest among all the participating caddies and finished at the 42nd spot. “I have been caddying here for more than 15 years and to play in a tournament here at the club is always challenging. Most of us know the course well and it helps us in playing too,” said Mishra, a resident of Kishangarh village.

