Cadaver organ donation: Highest number of transplants of cornea and kidney, reveals PGI study

The highest number of transplants conducted at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) through cadaver organ donation is of cornea and kidney, statistics compiled by the institute has revealed.

According to the data, since 1996 cornea transplants are the highest in number at 3,352, followed by kidney at 232.

The PGI has, however, has conducted only four heart transplant at the institute. The PGI records also show that the institute has conducted 29 liver transplants and 11 pancreas transplants.

The institute is yet to conduct any lung transplant at the institute, for which two recipients are already in the waiting list. PGI doctors said their focus was to conduct more transplants in heart, liver and other areas. “The number of kidney transplants done at the institute is good enough. But, doctors are now focusing to conduct more heart, liver and other transplants,” said a PGI doctor.

According to the PGI doctors, there is a good success rate of kidney transplant at the institute. “The success rate of the kidney transplants at our hospital is 90 per cent. The patients remain at the hospital for around three months after the transplant,” said Dr Ashish Sharma, head, department of renal transplant surgery, PGI.

“We keep a track of the patients. We also ask the patients to come for a review at the hospital after six months. In more than 90 per cent of the transplants, we have seen the kidney function of the patient is normal after the transplant.”

The PGI, over the years, has seen an increase in the cadaver donation cases. So far this year, the institute has managed to conduct 24 cadaver donations. The PGI doctors said this year the number of donation is set to witness an increase as compared to last few years.

“Last year, the number was 27. In 2014 and 2015, the numbers were seven and 26, respectively. The awareness among the public has increase the cases at the institute. This year, we have set a target to conduct around 40 cases,” said a PGI doctor involved in organ transplant.

On Tuesday, a fresh cadaver donation took place, giving a fresh lease of life to five persons, including one at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. An attempt to conduct the cadaver donation of a 17-year-old girl from the city could not take place after the patient suffered a cardiac arrest at the institute on Wednesday afternoon. Sources said the family of the girl had given their consent for the cadaver donation.

