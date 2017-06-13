Cab driver blames dispute with wife for committing suicide

Prior to jumping into the Bhakra canal in Fatehgarh Sahib with his two daughters, cab driver Lalit Mohan of Maloya had made a video clip on his cellphone blaming a dispute with his wife for taking the extreme step, a senior Fatehgarh Sahib police officer said.

On June 9, Maloya cab diver Lalit Mohan had jumped into the Bhakra canal with his daughters, nine-year-old Kashish and six-year-old Drishti, leaving behind his Swift near the canal in Fatehgarh Sahib. Police have pulled out the body of Kashish only. Mohan’s cellphone was found in the car. In the clip, Mohan said he knew that it was very difficult to survive in this world without the guidance of parents because he had lost them early and so, he was taking his daughters with him.

Inspector Balbir Singh, SHO of Khumano police station in Fatehgarh Sahib, said, “In the clip, Lalit Mohan has mentioned about the dispute with his wife. We have seen the clip, stored in his cellphone, left by him in the car. The car and cellphone have been handed over to his family. Search is on for the bodies of Mohan and his younger daughter. We have initiated an inquest proceeding in this connection.”

Meanwhile, Mohan’s wife Kamalpreet Kaur, has denied that she had any dispute with her husband. Mohan, along with his Kamalpreet and two daughters, had been residing in Maloya for long and his wife’s maternal house is located in Phase-7, Industrial Area, Mohali.

Kashish was cremated by her maternal uncles in Mohali. Police sources said Mohan picked up his daughters, who had gone to their maternal uncles’ house, from Mohali and came to Fatehgarh Sahib on June 9. Initially, he was in touch with his family members on phone before snapping all contacts.

A family member of Mohan said, “Efforts are being made to trace the bodies of Lalit and Drishti. We have also tied up with some private divers near the Bhakra canal to retrieve the bodies.”

