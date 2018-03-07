Buy, borrow or pool in auto: Employees consider their options after Chandigarh cycling rule kicks in

The employees of Municipal Corporation made alternative arrangements ahead of the vehicle-free day on Wednesday (Representational Image/Thinkstock) The employees of Municipal Corporation made alternative arrangements ahead of the vehicle-free day on Wednesday (Representational Image/Thinkstock)

From borrowing cycles to buying second-hand and new ones, from deciding to walk to office to pool in an auto-rickshaw, the employees of Municipal Corporation made alternative arrangements ahead of the vehicle-free day on Wednesday. Of the 3,100 regular employees and 4,000 contractual ones, the majority of them use two-wheelers to reach the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17.

As Commissioner Jitender Yadav ordered that only cycles be used to reach office on every Wednesday, many resorted to borrowing for day one.

“Since it is the first day, I have asked my son to give me his cycle for a day. From next week onwards, I would use a CTU bus. City isn’t safe for a cyclist. Car owners drive rashly. What if some employee gets hurt?” a senior official from the engineering wing said.

Additional Commissioner Saurabh Mishra said that even if most of the officials were not having cycles, they could borrow it. “It is just for one day in the week. If not in their family, somebody in the neighbourhood must be having one and they can borrow it. It is beneficial for their health,” he told Chandigarh Newsline.

While employees staying in sectors 17 and 22 said that they would be walking to work, there were some who were planning to pool in an auto- rickshaw. “I have to come from Sector 48. The buses are really crowded and would take a lot of time. The public transport is not at all strengthened. We three colleagues were thinking of coming together in an auto-rickshaw. It would make us reach in time as well,” an official from the public health wing said. The other one immediately added, “There is another option: you can park your private vehicle at some distance and come walking to the office.”

An employee from accounts department said that he had purchased a second-hand cycle for Rs 1,500. “Just this morning, I purchased a second-hand bicycle. New ones are really expensive and, moreover, you don’t know, for how long these orders are applicable,” he said.

Senior officers felt that this would help in minimising bunk by officials too. “With a private vehicle, it was very easy for employees to bunk the office and reach home when the senior is away to administration for a meeting. Now he will think twice because it would be difficult to go home using a cycle or public transport,” he said.

The gunmen of the officers and mayor too have been told to come on bicycles. Mayor Davesh Moudgil said that he had asked the policeman accompanying him to use only cycle on Wednesday.

