Businessman’s driver jumps under train and kills self after several rounds of questioning by Chandigarh Police

Ten days after the Rs 1.5-crore armed robbery at the Sector 33 residence of Chandigarh-based businessman Ajit Jain on January 9, his driver Avinash Yadav committed suicide by jumping under a train at Derabassi on Friday. Also, a suicide note was recovered by the railway police from near Yadav’s body in which he has blamed harassment by the Chandigarh Police as the reason for his suicide. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

According to the the railway police, Yadav had jumped before a passenger train, coming to Chandigarh from Ambala, around 9.30 am. Yadav is survived by three daughters and a son. While his daughters are studying, the son runs a cellphone shop at Sector 22.

The railway police in-charge, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rampal said, “We received the information at around 10.30 that a man had jumped before a train near Ghazipur railway crossing. When we checked his body, we found his driving licence in his pocket which enabled us to identify him. We have also informed his family.”

He further stated that in the suicide note, written in Hindi, Yadav had said that he was disturbed over the repeated questioning by police regarding the robbery at Jain’s house and he also feared about his public image after his interrogation.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Yadav’s son Pankaj said his father told him on Thursday night that the police were harassing him unnecessarily. Pankaj said he got a phone call from the railway police around 10.30 pm informing him that his father had met with an accident. “I went to Lalru railway police station where I was told that my father had died,” said Pankaj, adding that his father was quite disturbed for the last five days.

When asked how many times Yadav had been called for questioning by the police, Pankaj said his father was called to Sector 34 police station in Chandigarh for questioning on Tuesday afternoon and he returned home around 9 pm.

“The moment my father reached home, he got a call from the police. So, he again went to Sector 34 police station from where he returned home around 11.30 pm. When I asked him about the delay, he told me that he was asked first to go to Sector 34 police station and then he was taken to Sector 39 police station where the police questioned him about the theft,” Pankaj added. He further stated that his father was also called by the police to Sector 34 PS on Wednesday and questioned till 7 pm.

Yadav was living at Shagun Enclave in Dhakoli with his family and had taken up the job at Jain’s place around two months ago. His body, kept at the mortuary of Derabassi civil hospital, will be handed over to his family after post-mortem on Saturday.

