Businessman suspects it could be a tactic to derail probe, cops say they followed rules

Shocked by the death of his driver, businessman Ajit Jain said, “I am shocked to learn about the extreme step taken by Avinash Yadav, who was employed with me since December 20 last year. But, I am suspecting that it could be a tactic to derail the investigation. Avinash Yadav was one of my many employees, former and current, who have continually been questioned by the police. Avinash was with me throughout yesterday and he did not complain of any harassment by the police. What is worrying me is the security of my family. Under what circumstances Avinash committed suicide have to be verified. Either somebody compelled him to or he was upset by the questioning.”

Yadav, along with watchman Bhagwan Dass, had gone to send an urgent courier minutes before four armed masked robbers barged into Jain’s house. When the two returned, the robbers locked them with the family members in the same room. Dass is also being grilled by police. Yadav was hired by Jain through an old friend, who had vouched for the driver’s sincerity.

SSP (UT) Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said, “Avinash Yadav was among several people e questioned in connection with the robbery of jewellery worth Rs 1.50 crore. Avinash had been questioned twice. The last time was three days back.”

Police sources said in the suicide note, Yadav did not mention the name of any policeman, who harassed him. As Yadav had deleted some numbers from his mobile a day after the robbery, police called him for questioning. “This came to light when we examined the call detail record. Whenever we questioned Yadav and other employees of Ajit Jain, we made a recording of it. We even informed Yadav’s family about his questioning.” Inspector Ajay Kumar, SHO of PS 34, said, “We have questioned several people, including Yadav. Yesterday, he was on duty. We have followed all procedures.We have the records of when we called Yadav and when he left.”

