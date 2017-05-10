Business of bouncers grows bigger without any check in Chandigarh

Bouncers outside the mortuary of General Hospital, Panchkula, where post-mortem on bouncer Amit Sharma’s body was conducted, on Tuesday. Source: Jaipal Singh Bouncers outside the mortuary of General Hospital, Panchkula, where post-mortem on bouncer Amit Sharma’s body was conducted, on Tuesday. Source: Jaipal Singh

THE BROAD daylight murder of bouncer Amit Sharma alias Meet outside the Mahadev temple at Saketri has put the spotlight on the flourishing business of providing bouncers in the Tricity. While Meet operated The Black Bulls, a firm providing bouncers, his arch business rival Surjeet Singh owned another bouncer-providing firm, Solid Manpower.

Insiders say that the prime reason for the bouncers’ involvement in crimes, especially cases related to violence, is only to create terror and earn fame for establishing their presence in this business.

Gagan Rana, who is currently lodged in Nabha Jail and is one of the accused in the murder of Meet, had been a bouncer attached with Surjeet’s Solid Manpower.

“This business is mushrooming these days. Almost all the companies charge from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,800 for each bouncer per day from the organisers of events but pay the contractual bouncer a maximum of Rs 500 to Rs 600. Competition is increasing in this profession and the newcomers are trying to capture this market,” said Prahlad Singh Chauhan, owner of Big Boss Bouncers & Security.

There are more than 400 people, including college-going students, sportsmen and gym trainers, who work as bouncers part-time or full-time in the Tricity.

Vikram Sharma alias Boxer of The Bouncers Org said, “The problem begins when contractual and new bouncers start sharing their contacts with the party organisers and form their own small groups independently. There is no check on these small groups.”

Ashok Kumar, owner of The Bulls Bouncers & Security Providers, said, “Although we have permanent bouncers in our company, we hire people on daily wages for meeting the demand for manpower. We prefer to maintain a record of all our bouncers but we have no mechanism to check their background, to see if they were involved in any criminal case or not.”

Chandigarh has a handful of registered bouncers’ clubs. These are Solid Manpower, The Black Bulls, Black Tiger, The Bouncers Chandigarh, Big Boss Bouncers & Security, and The Bouncers Org.

