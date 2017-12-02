Burglaries, auto theft were higher in Chandigarh in 2016 than 2015: NCRB

Police were now looking to identify a group of men captured on CCTV footage in the neighbourhood at the time of the crime. Police were now looking to identify a group of men captured on CCTV footage in the neighbourhood at the time of the crime.

There has been a dip in the crime graph of 2016 compared to 2015, says National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Figures revealed that a total of 3,258 cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered in 2015 against 2,996 in 2016. In cases of burglary and auto theft, however, Chandigarh recorded a rise in 2016 compared to 2015. In cases of murder, too, there has been a slight increase in the number.

A total of 141 cases of burglary were reported from Chandigarh in 2016 while the number was 102 in 2015. Again, 601 cases of auto theft were reported in 2015 whereas the corresponding number was 616 in 2016. Although 26 cases of murder were reported in 2016, the number was 24 in 2015.

The NCRB record shows that 984 cases of theft were reported in 2015 and 918 in 2016, which were 66 number less than total thefts reported in 2015.

In the view of rape cases also, Chandigarh recorded fewer incidents in 2016 compared to 2015. In 2015, 72 cases of rape were registered at 16 police stations of Chandigarh while the figure was 66 in 2016. In the category of gangrape, in which a woman was raped by more than one person, four cases were reported in 2015 and three in 2016. Five cases of dowry deaths were reported in 2015 and four were reported in 2016.

A total of 230 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women were reported in 2015 which went down to 180 in 2016. Chandigarh Police registered a total 336 cases of cheating and forgery in 2015 and 188 such cases in 2016. In robbery, Chandigarh Police registered a total of 75 cases in 2015 and 54 cases in 2016.

Regarding assault on public servants, including that on Chandigarh Police personnel also, 2016 witnessed less cases than 2015. In 2015, 45 such cases were reported which dropped to 30 in 2016.

NCRB released the comparative figures of all the states and Union Territories, including Chandigarh, in Delhi on November 30. The figures were released by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

