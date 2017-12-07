Burail Jail inmates thrash fellow inmate inside premises

The injured jail inmate at GMCH in Sector 32, Chandigarh. (express photo by Jaipal Singh) The injured jail inmate at GMCH in Sector 32, Chandigarh. (express photo by Jaipal Singh)

AN INMATE of Burail Jail, Sanjay Kumar (36), arrested under preventive measures, was attacked by fellow inmates in a police van on the way to District Court Sector 43 on Tuesday. Sanjay was seriously injured and hospitalised. On Wednesday, his family members alleged foul play on part of the police, who accompanied the inmates in the van.

Sanjay has been admitted to GMCH-32 with internal injuries in the ribs. A resident of Colony Number 4, Sanjay was arrested on November 30 following a family dispute. His family members said since then, he has been lodged in the Model Burail Jail. Sanjay named one inmate, Raju Khan, and his associates, for attacking him in his complaint. Khan, a resident of Manimajra, has been charged with 14 cases of robbery, snatching and dacoity.

Sanjay was being brought from the jail along with other inmates to be produced in the District Court, in a police van when he was badly beaten up. Sanjay’s elder brother Ajay Kumar said, “The inmates attacked my brother when the police van was parked in the jail complex. Though my brother raised an alarm asking for help, nobody bothered to intervene or rescue him. The inmates kept beating my brother till the time the police van reached the court at Sector 43.” He added that the police didn’t even stop the van on the way.

Ali, a friend of Sanjay, said, “The victim was supposed to be produced before the SDM at Industrial Area, Phase-I, following which he was brought to the SDM court from Sector 43. The SDM gave him bail following which the victim’s kin admitted him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32.”

Inspector Ranjot Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 49 police station, said, “We have started investigation on the complaint of the injured Sanjay. The suspect, Raju Khan, and his other inmates will be questioned after taking permission of a local court. We have lodged a DDR. The medical report of Sanjay is also pending.” The DDR was lodged at Sector 49 PS.

