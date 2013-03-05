Buoyant Punjab eves raring for National T-20 challenge

Harmanpreet Bhullar was the first one to make her way into the PCA Stadium Indoor Practice Area,followed by other members of the Punjab senior womens cricket team. The team is preparing for the Senior National T-20 championship and impressive showing in the North Zone leg,where they emerged champions,is buoying the side to do well in the Nationals too.

The Punjab team remained unbeaten in the recently concluded T20 North Zone cricket tournament held at Una in Himachal Pradesh. Punjab,led by India vice-captain Harmanpreet,won all their four matches played against Himachal Pradesh,Delhi,Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir,and will go into the Nationals to be played at Mumbai and Pune next week with confidence. The fact that Harmanpreet did well in all matches,transpired into Punjabs success during the tournament.

Speaking to Sportline,coach Roop Basant said,The team had a balanced combination. Although we lost out on our experienced player Harpreet Dhillon,others chipped in and played their roles. Harmanpreet was tremendous in her approach and set a benchmark for others. Anureet Dua also did well both on the bowling and batting front. Basically,the women were focused on what they wanted to achieve. We took one game at one time. Beating Delhi and Haryana was quite satisfying. The week long camp that the team attended at the PCA Stadium ahead of the competition set the tone for the team. Now we are looking at the national tournament with a positive frame of mind. The team needs to lift their game more in order to match the standards of other teams. Apart from Punjab,Haryana also qualified for the national tournament.Punjabs experienced all-rounder Harpreet Dhillon,who is also employed with the Railways,was asked to report for her employer’s team so she did not feature in the Punjab line-up in the North Zone tournament and wont be there for the national tournament also. Another medium-pacer Diksha Dogra filled in Harpreets shoes.

Punjab women teams accomplishment should also send a good message to the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA),which for the first time since it took over the reins of Punjab women cricket,organised a week-long conditioning camp at the PCA Stadium ahead of the North Zone championship. And now,before leaving for Mumbai,the Punjab eves are practicing at the PCA Stadium for two days.

Praising the efforts of the Punjab outfit,state team selector and manager Shailla Jain said,The team displayed good competitive spirit in the North Zone tournament. Not once did they give the opposition teams any chance. I think having Harmanpreet as captain also helps raising the morale of the team and the opposition teams are conscious of her presence in the team.

But playing in the heat of Mumbai and Pune would provide a different atmosphere altogether to the team. On this Shailla,who is also former Punjab cricketer said,I think the change of climate will play a major role. At this time of the year Mumbai will be hot. Although we are playing the shorter T20 format,but still we have experienced cold in the past few months,the change in weather can have an effect. And our fielding needs to be spot on. Else,Punjab team is well-balanced and with Harmanpreet at the helm of the affairs,things look brighter. We will target the title triumph.

A national title at this point will change the way PCA and others look at womens cricket in the region.

