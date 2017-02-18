Chandigarh: Builders sentenced to three-year imprisonment for not complying with consumer forum orders

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Friday sentenced the managing directors of a real estate firm to imprisonment of three years for not complying with its orders. The commission also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on them. The consumer commission had asked Unitech Ltd to refund Rs 66,53,190, to the complainants, at an interest of 15 per cent compounded quarterly, from the respective dates of deposits onwards on July 19, 2016. The commission had also asked the company to pay compensation of Rs 3 lakh along with Rs 50,000 as cost of litigation to Amandeep Singh Kanwar and Simmerpreet Randhawa.

The complainants are husband and wife and had purchased a plot in a project of Unitech Ltd. The project was known as “Aspen Greens”, Sector 107, Uniworld, Mohali. It was marketed by Unitech that the said project would be a mega-project and was being built in Sectors 97, 106 and 107, in Mohali, Punjab. Amandeep were allotted a preferential plot bearing in March 2011 for Rs 71,60,160. When Amandeep filed, the complainants had already deposited Rs 66,53,190 towards the price of the plot. The complainants then filed a case in the consumer commission in April 2016.

In its reply, the company said that the commission did not have the territorial jurisdiction to take up the case. They further added that the plot was purchased for investment, as such, the complainants being investors, would not fall within the definition of a consumer, as defined under Section 2(1)(d) of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.