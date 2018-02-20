Budget Meeting: MC to build one marriage palace each in Panchkula, Pinjore

Panchkula Mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia during MC budget meeting at Red Bishop on Monday. (Express photo) Panchkula Mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia during MC budget meeting at Red Bishop on Monday. (Express photo)

THE PANCHKULA Municipal Corporation has decided to build two marriage palaces, one each in Panchkula and Pinjore, so that the residents do not have to go all the way to Zirakpur or other areas to hold wedding functions. This was decided at the budget meeting of the corporation on Monday. It was the last budget of this corporation as civic polls would be held in June.

Mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia said the marriage palace in Panchkula will come up in ward 20 on corporation land itself. “MC has a huge chunk of spare land in this ward in Toka village. The MC has about 2.5 acres on the road itself where this palace would come up.The officials have been directed to inspect it and prepare the estimate so that work can begin soon,” Ahluwalia told Chandigarh Newsline. “The corporation has already seen the site of the marriage palace at ward 4 in Pinjore. Rs 2 crore each will be spent on building the two palaces,” she added.

It was after the councillors mooted that marriage palaces, instead of community centres, were the need of the hour, that the decision was taken. Also, the corporation stated that marriage palaces would boost revenue for the civic body.

The corporation passed a budget of Rs 110 crore at Monday’s meeting. For installation of LED lights in Panchkula, the MC allocated Rs 10 crore while footbridges on highways like Majri Chowk, near Jainendra Public School, Sector 20, a flyover for Rs 5 crore will come up. For high mast lights, Rs 5 crore has been allocated. The budget for the education of students coming from the economically weaker sections of society has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh by the civic body.

The corporation has also approved of new bus queue shelters in Panchkula for which an agency would be hired. The agency would conduct a survey of the existing ones and prepare the estimate. MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said that since September 2017, as many as 252 tenders for various works have been floated, out of which 221 are on in full swing.

