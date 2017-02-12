BSNL to install WiFi facility at Punjab international airport

An ATM machine will also be installed in the departure hall. Express Archives An ATM machine will also be installed in the departure hall. Express Archives

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has awarded the installation of WiFi at Chandigarh International airport to the state-run BSNL, AAI officials said on Saturday. The new terminal of the Chandigarh International airport, which was inaugurated in 2015, currently has no WiFi facilities available for passengers.

Other than the WiFi facilities, AAI officials said soon another ATM machine will also be installed in the departure terminal of the airport. There is only one ATM at the airport, which is located outside the airport arrival hall.

”We have given the work of WiFi installation to BSNL. BSNL will now install and provide WiFi services at the airport,” said CEO of Chandigarh Airport Sunil Dutt. He also said that an ATM of the State Bank of India will be installed inside the airport’s departure hall.

The new terminal of Chandigarh International Airport located in Mohali was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. The international flights at the airport — which was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore — however, started only last year. Of late, several new destinations have been added by airlines, which has increased the domestic and international passenger traffic at the airport.

Presently, two international flights are operating from the airport and Air India has said they will start a flight from Chandigarh to Bangkok this year.

While the airport was inaugurated in 2015, several important facilities are yet to come up there. The airport authorities have faced criticism for lack of facilities at the airport. Among the facilities missing are food and beverage outlets, and a CIP (commercially important person) lounge. Chandigarh airport authorities say that they have big plans for the airport and passenger-related facilities will soon be added. “We are in the process of making all the facilities available at the airport. We have already planned several things and tendering has also been done,” said an AAI official.