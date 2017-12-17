British Sikh MPs upset with minister who said Jagtar Singh Johal was fine in Punjab jail

Jagtar Singh Johal (File) Jagtar Singh Johal (File)

Preet Kaur Gill, a Sikh MP in the UK, has written on behalf of the All Party Parliamentary Group for British Sikhs to the British Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific, Mark Field, expressing shock over the submission of minister that Jagtar Singh Johal, a UK national lodged in Punjab jail in connection with a number of killings, was doing fine.

Many Sikh bodies in Britain had alleged that Johal, who was arrested for his alleged role in series of murders of right-wing leaders in Punjab, was exposed to human rights violations in jail. Mark Field, in his recent letter to Preet Kaur Gill, had said Johal was fine and had access to all essentials required.

Writing back to Mark Field, Gill said, “I was shocked to see that you had written Mr Johal has confirmed he was fine, given the facts of this case that have been widely reported in the mainstream media. When his lawyer first met him on November 14, some 10 days after his abduction, Jagtar alleged he had been subjected to third-degree torture. You confirmed earlier this week in Parliament that consular staff were made aware of the allegations through Jagtar’s lawyer.”

Apart from Gill, other MPs who are part of All Party Parliamentary Group for British Sikhs are Alison Thewliss, Dominic Grieve, Lucy Allan, Mike Gapes, Pat Macfadden, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi and Tom Brake.

The letter further reads, “At their first meeting with Jagtar, some 12 days after his abduction on November 16, the senior consular officer concluded that Jagtar was vulnerable, despite two senior police officers being present which prevented Jagtar from discussing the torture and mistreatment he has experienced. I am surprised you overlooked acknowledging this important fact in your response.”

