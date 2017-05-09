British Columbia legislative election: 24 Indo-Canadian Punjabis in fray

WHILE around two dozen Indo-Canadian Punjabis are in the fray for the 41st election to the British Columbia (BC) Legislative Assembly to be held on May 9, three of them are sitting legislators. Among these incumbents, two are from New Democratic Party (NDP), the main opposition in the present government, and one from the ruling Liberal Party. Around a dozen have been fielded by the NDP only.

Also, most of the Punjabis are contesting each other. The main contesting parties include Liberal Party, NDP, Your Political Party (YPP), Green and Others. Sitting legislators, including minister Amrik Virk (Liberal), Raj Chouhan and Harry Bains (NDP) and one Independent, are contesting from Surrey area only.

The Indo-Canadian candidates have not only been fielded by Liberal and NDP but also by Green and YPP. Besides, few are contesting as Independents. While four Punjabis – Kamaljit Singh Moti (YPP), Vikram Bajwa (Others), Rachna Singh (NDP) and Saira Aujla of the Green party – are facing each other at Surrey Green Timbers, three Punjabis are locking horns at Surrey Newton. They are Balpreet Singh Bal (Others), Gurminder Singh Parihar (Liberal) and sitting Harry Bains. A total of 371 candidates, including 33 Independents, are in the fray.

