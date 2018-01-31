Bring villages within MC jurisdiction, BJP councillors request Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during Yuva Conclave organised by BJYM at party office Kamlam in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during Yuva Conclave organised by BJYM at party office Kamlam in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Kamleshwar Singh

Having opposed bringing villages within the jurisdiction of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in the past, the BJP on Tuesday made a U-turn before Home Minister Rajnath Singh when party councillors requested him for the inclusion of villages in the civic body so that the number of wards could increase. BJP councillor Asha Jaswal, who along with other councillors put forth this issue before the Home Minister, said, “There is no proper ward delimitation in Chandigarh. So we requested him to see if the villages could be merged and delimitation could be done in a proper way. The Home Minister assured us that he would get it done.”

In the previous Municipal Corporation elections as well, the BJP had opposed the inclusion of villages within the MC jurisdiction, saying that they wanted to strengthen the Panchayati Raj institutions in the city. They had stated that they wanted to strengthen panches, sarpanches and village representatives by not bringing the villages under the corporation.

At present, there are only nine out of 22 villages within the MC jurisdiction. Few years ago, the UT had prepared a proposal of inclusion of the remaining 13 villages in the Municipal Corporation. As a result, the number of wards was to increase from 26 to 33. However, the BJP leaders had opposed it as the area from where councillors wanted to contest could have changed with delimitation and thus it was never done.

The 13 villages which are to be brought under the MC are Bahlana, Rairpur Khurd, Rairpur Kalan, Makhan Majra, Daria, Mauli Jagran, Kishangarh, Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Sarangpur and Dhanas. These villages are located in Chandigarh and have a population of 50,135. With this new proposal, the wards are likely to be increased in the next civic elections.

Also, Jaswal told the Home Minister that it should be investigated as to who had got an FIR registered against her and others in the Snehalaya incident, which was cancelled later.

“Although the FIR has been cancelled, it should be investigated who got the false case registered,” she said. The councillors told the Home Minister that DSPs posted in the city should be promoted to the post of SP rather than getting in officers from outside.

‘Rahul misinterpreting facts about India’

Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressed leaders of the BJP youth wing at the party office Kamlam in Sector 33. He said the youth leaders were pillars of the party. He accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of misinterpreting facts about India in foreign countries. He said that India had progressed a lot under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional budget

The Home Minister seemed to be unaware when mediapersons asked him about the employees housing scheme of 2008 that was shelved. In turn he replied, “You can ask the City MP about it.” Mayor Davesh Moudgil sought additional budget for the MC. The Home Minister said that he would look into it.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App