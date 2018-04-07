Brigadier challenges army’s new promotion policy in Armed Forces Tribunal

The Brigadier, who belongs to 1986 batch, has contended that selection was originally scheduled for October 2017, but was deferred without assigning any reason to officers who were to be considered in it. (US Army photo by Sgt. Michael J. MacLeod) The Brigadier, who belongs to 1986 batch, has contended that selection was originally scheduled for October 2017, but was deferred without assigning any reason to officers who were to be considered in it. (US Army photo by Sgt. Michael J. MacLeod)

Army’s new promotion policy for the rank of Major General and Lieutenant General has been challenged by a Brigadier in Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) on the grounds that it has arbitrarily reduced the number of vacancies for the rank of Major General, thus putting officers of the rank of Brigadier at a disadvantage.

A petition has been filed by a serving officer Brig Rajwant Singh in the principal bench of the AFT, seeking quashing of the selection board for the officers of “general cadre”. The selection process was held in January 2018 and result was announced in February. The officer has argued that this board was illegally deferred after the commencement of the selection process and in the interim period the army headquarters amended the promotion policy to reduce the number of vacancies.

The Brigadier, who belongs to 1986 batch, has contended that the selection was originally scheduled for October 2017, but was deferred without assigning any reason to the officers who were to be considered in it. He has contended that the selection was only to promulgate the new promotion policy with the aim to reduce the vacancies for the 1986 batch.

The petitioner has stated the respondents — Chief of Army Staff, Union of India, and Military Secretary — revised the policy in December 2017, which stated that four consecutive batches from 1986 to 1989 will be given only 75 per cent of vacancies, which arise in a calendar year.

It has also been averred that the selection process for the promotion board started in September 2017, and by deferring it Supreme Court guidelines have been violated.

