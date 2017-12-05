Brigadier accused of misconduct, investigation ordered

This is the second time that the Bhuj brigade is facing a court of inquiry this year. Earlier, an inquiry was conducted against a former Commander of the same brigade by the Jodhpur-based 12 Corps after allegations of misusing his office for personal gains were made against him. This is the second time that the Bhuj brigade is facing a court of inquiry this year. Earlier, an inquiry was conducted against a former Commander of the same brigade by the Jodhpur-based 12 Corps after allegations of misusing his office for personal gains were made against him.

A Brigadier posted in Bhuj, Gujarat, is facing a Court of Inquiry after a Lt Colonel of the Military Nursing Service (MNS) accused him of misconduct with her in the brigade gym. The inquiry was ordered against the Brigadier (name and brigade withheld) on the directions of the Discipline and Vigilance (D&V) Branch of Army Headquarters. A complaint against him was made by the woman officer and her husband.

The inquiry is being done by Brig H K Pokhriyal, Deputy General Officer Commanding of the Ahmedabad-based 11 Infantry Division, with two other Brigadiers as members, it is learnt. According to sources, the complainant, who said she has more than 19 years of service and is posted at the Military Hospital in Bhuj, has alleged that she was working out in the aerobics room, on October 4 this year, when the Brigadier interrupted her initially with remarks such as “Where is your husband”, “You are very beautiful”, and that he wanted to be her friend. It is alleged that the Brigadier then made some more personal remarks before making physical advances. The complainant’s husband is an ex-Army officer, now working with a private company elsewhere in Gujarat.

When contacted, official sources in Army Headquarters confirmed that a complaint had been received and an inquiry ordered. “However, during the course of inquiry the complainant has now made a statement that she does not wish to pursue the complaint further. Also, no misdemeanour on part of the Brigadier has been found till now,” a senior officer said.

However, the officer confirmed that allegations of misdemeanour had been made in her original complaint. This is the second time that the Bhuj brigade is facing a court of inquiry this year. Earlier, an inquiry was conducted against a former Commander of the same brigade by the Jodhpur-based 12 Corps after allegations of misusing his office for personal gains were made against him.

