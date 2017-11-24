Bribe for exemption from IRB duty: Five policemen indicted

Roshan Lal Roshan Lal

Five Chandigarh policemen have been indicted in a fact-finding probe. This was initiated after an anonymous letter stated that money was being paid to a senior police officer through five police personnel to get an exemption from duty in the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Chandigarh Police, thereby putting the role of IRB Commandant, Roshan Lal, under the scanner.

The indicted police personnel included constables Rohit, Vikas, Mohit, Paramjit Singh, Ravinder and Head Constable Dilbag Singh. The fact-finding probe was conducted by DSP Rashmi Yadav Sharma under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (Operations) Ravi Kumar Singh.

To probe the role of SP Roshan Lal, the supervising officer, SP Ravi Kumar Singh said, “I received the report and forwarded the findings for a further discussion with senior police officers.” The senior police officers are DIG Dr O P Mishra and DGP Tajender Singh Luthra. “I will have to see the report. Earlier, we have taken correctional measures in IRB,” said the DGP.

A source said, “Though the anonymous letter alleged that money was passed to SP Roshan Lal, we have not found any direct evidence. As Lal is an officer of SP rank, it was not under the purview of a DSP to record his statement. His fate will be decided by senior police officers. In course of the probe, we will also establish the identity of the IRB personnel, who wrote the anonymous letter to DGP Luthra.” The probe was ordered on September 7.

Roshan Lal, however, said, “I am not aware of any development in connection with the fact-finding report.” A source further said, “Bank account details of four constables – Vikas, Mohit, Paramjit and Rohit – were examined and it was found that a huge amnount of money was transferred to their accounts from January 2017 to August 2017. The allegations that a police personnel, who belongs to Chandigarh, was exempted from duty by paying Rs 7,000 and police personnel of other states have to pay Rs 12,000 for the same was found genuine in the fact-finding report.”

Vikas, Mohit, Paramjit and Rohit were posted in the IRB and HC Dilbag Singh in CID, which is also being monitored by Roshan Lal. The five police personnel were shifted from their wings to other places when the probe began. The probe officer recorded the statements of 36 IRB personnel, including the five indicted policemen.

