Breast,cervix cancer make up 25% of Indian women cases

To mark International Womens Day,the department of Radiotherapy and Regional Cancer Centre,PGIMER organised a CME Programme on Recent trends in the Management of Breast and Gynaecological Cancers Friday. Experts said that breast cancer is by far the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women worldwide and accounts for about 12% of all cancers in women in India. Cancer of the breast and cervix together constitute almost 25% of all cancers seen among females in India. The incidence of both ovarian and endometrial cancer is also increasing. The incidence of breast cancer is high among urban women,while that of cancer of the cervix is high among rural women.

