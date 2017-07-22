Breakaway faction rejoins NSUI at Panjab University

NSUI members at Panjab University on Friday. (Express/ Kamleshwar Singh) NSUI members at Panjab University on Friday. (Express/ Kamleshwar Singh)

In a major boost to the Congress’ students’ wing, National Students Union of India (NSUI), in Panjab University ahead of the students’ council elections in September, a group of students who had split from the party last year joined their former party in the presence of NSUI national president Fairoz Khan on Friday.

A faction of the student group had separated from NSUI and formed a new group National Students Union of India (Student Front) just before the 2016 campus students’ council polls. On Friday, the group returned back to the main party at an event in the campus. NSUI leaders claimed that about 200 students returned to NSUI.

“The rejoining will be of major help to the party in the coming elections. The party leaders will now work jointly to repeat the success of 2013 and 2014 elections,” senior NSUI leader, Manoj Lubana said. According to a party spokesperson, a meeting of the students’ leaders was also later chaired by Khan. He asked the students to remain united and strengthen the party on campus. “Khan’s second visit in recent months has boosted the students and helped in sorting out the differences between the student leaders,” an NSUI leader in PU said.

