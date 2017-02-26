Braving financial crisis, PU Syndicate approves budget of over Rs 500 crore

Braving the financial crisis, the Panjab University (PU) Syndicate Saturday approved budget of Rs 515.61 crore for the fiscal year 2017-18 thereby increasing the deficit from Rs 217.73 crore to Rs 244.48 crore. The budget, which was earlier cleared by PU’s Board of Finance will now be tabled in the Senate. The syndicate also approved the new Hostel Budget for next session. The total estimated income from all sources for 2017-18 will be Rs 271.33 crore. The expenditure on the salary and retirement account would be Rs 424.64 crore and non-salary Rs 90.96 crore. Expenditure on the salary and pension was Rs 391.01 crore during the current fiscal year (2016-17) and non-salary expenditure was Rs 82.68 crore.

The University is now waiting for the release of grant of Rs 30.5 crore from the UGC after the direction given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the current fiscal year. The University authorities, however, are expecting that the grant will reach them by February 28, even though the four weeks have passed. PU has also increased various fees and other charges to show an increase in the income as desired by the Ministry of the Human Resource Development(HRD) and the UGC. Both these bodies had asked the University to increase its income in direct proportion to the fiscal help being given by the Central Government towards it.

Besides this, the syndicate also made a 12 member committee to look into the quality of construction, exploitation among other issues over the last 16 years of all the 113 works carried out for university expansion. The committee will be headed by Dean University Instructions Dinesh Gupta.

Meanwhile, the Syndicate today deferred the decision on framing of new PHD guidelines. A four member committee has been formed comprising Professor Navdeep Goyal, Dr Pam Rajput, Duleep Singh and Shaminder Sandhu to make amendments and to look again into the new guidelines.

Among other issues, the Syndicate again reiterated its stand on the newly formed sexual harassment committee against Vice-Chancellor Dr Arun Kumar Grover. The members have authorised the Chancellor Mohammad Hamid Ansari to make a new committee or persist with the same and have asked him to remove any name from the committee.

The university also approved the guidelines to examine the hardship cases for condonation of shortage of attendance. In the new guidelines, the students representing the university in various sports,competitions, NCC and NSS will be given full attendance from the day he or she was away for participating in such activity.