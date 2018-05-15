Brakes on renovation of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s own office

The building of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File Photo) The building of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File Photo)

The renovation of Municipal Corporation’s own building has been stalled due to the financial crisis the civic body is facing. The renovation agenda, amounting to Rs 22 crore, was prepared by the officials and it was to be taken up at the coming general House meeting. However, it has been stopped by the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation. The first three floors of the MC office in Sector 17 had to be renovated. With walls leaking, the condition of these floors was bad. As part of the renovation, all the wiring, paint, ceiling, flooring and furniture were to be revamped. Most of the senior officers, mayor and other officials have been operating from the fourth and fifth floors, as of now. The fire equipment, which were to be installed in all three floors, will not be installed now as it was covered by the renovation project only.

As the corporation cannot even pay the pending dues worth Rs 25 crore to contractors, the officials have not approved of taking up this agenda at the House meeting. Mayor Davesh Moudgil said the situation will improve as they have met UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore regarding the release of MC’s share by the UT Administration. “He has assured of finding a way out in 10 to 15 days,” said Moudgil.

On the other hand, the councillors have been playing politics over the financial crisis as well. BJP councillors have met UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore on the issue separately. The first meeting was held with 12 BJP councillors from BJP chief Sanjay Tandon’s camp. The second was with Congress councillors and members of the party unit and now, the Mayor and members of the Finance and Contract Committee have met the Administrator separately.

The contractors have stopped all development work. They have given MC time till May 20 to clear their dues and threatened to turn off tube well water and lock public toilets if the payment was not made by then.

