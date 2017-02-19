BOY mauled to death: Dog-catchers couldn’t find any on 1st day   

A DOG-CATCHING squad could not find any dog in Karionwala village two days after stray dogs killed a four-year-old boy nearby. Although a team to catch the stray dogs was sent by the Tarn Taran deputy commissioner to the village on Saturday, it could not spot any dog. “Our team could not spot any dog today. We have asked the villagers for help and they would inform us as soon as a group of stray dogs are seen around the village,” said Tarn Taran DC Davinder Pal Singh Kharbanda.

“I had sent a team under supervision of subdivisional magistrate to the village to catch the dogs. According to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, we should catch the dogs and keep them in a dog pound. Sterilisation will be performed on them and, after that, the dogs will be kept under 10 days’ medical care at the dog pound. Then, we will leave them at the same place from where we would catch them,” said the DC. “Constructing a dog pound is not a big issue. We will arrange for it,” he assured.

“Today, the team had gone to the village with the intention of catching the stray dogs. But we could not find any. Dogs do not have any fixed timings and as they were not there, we couldn’t find them. But our operation to catch them will continue,” said the DC. “Our officials have discussed it with villagers. They will inform us when dogs are seen around the village. After that we will catch dogs according to law and operate on them accordingly,” he informed.

Four-year-old Maninder Singh alias Money was killed by stray dogs on Thursday evening when he was returning home from a dargah outside the village. He was bitten to death by the stray dogs. Stray dogs and cattle menace take many lives in Punjab every year.