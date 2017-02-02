Both doctor and technician responsible, says panel

PGIMER. (Express Archives) PGIMER. (Express Archives)

A FOUR-MEMBER committee, formed to probe the case in which an OT technician was allegedly manhandled by a junior resident doctor at PGIMER, held both the doctor and technician responsible for the incident. In its report submitted on Wednesday, it said “it seems the whole incident was a result of concern for the patient”. As many as 135 OT technicians of PGI went on strike recently, demanding action against the doctor. They also suspended work causing inconvenience to patients. In its report, the committee members said the incident was over in just 10-15 seconds. The report reads, “…but the fact remains that this type of behaviour by a doctor while attending to the patient for surgery is uncalled for and the resultant response of the OT technician while performing his duty is also improper…”

It further said that the resident doctor started the argument and that an advisory be issued to Dr Ashish [junior resident] not to repeat such things in future. “At the same time, Mr Bikram, OT technician, also reacted very badly and has not shown mature and responsible behaviour in the OT in the interest of patients. It seems, perhaps, Mr Bikram may be told to be more careful in performing duties in future.”

This is for the first time that the PGI committee has held the OT technician and the doctor responsible for the incident. The technician, who has been demanding action against the doctor, on Wednesday said they had reservations about the new report and that they would raise it with the administration.

The report submitted on Wednesday was prepared by the second committee. Earlier, the OT association had said that it was not satisfied with the report of the first committee.