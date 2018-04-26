Boost for Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Kuldeep Bishnoi attends his meet for Rahul Gandhi’s rally

Hooda camp claimed that more than a hundred ex-MPs, ex-Ministers and ex-MLAs attended today’s meeting. Hooda camp claimed that more than a hundred ex-MPs, ex-Ministers and ex-MLAs attended today’s meeting.

In a boost for former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi Wednesday attended a meeting called by Hooda in Delhi in connection with Rahul Gandhi’s proposed Jan Aakrosh Rally in the national capital on April 29.

This is the first time Bishnoi has attended any political meeting called by any Congress group in Haryana after merging his party Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) with Congress in 2016. Three-time Haryana CM Bhajan Lal had enjoyed considerable influence among non-Jats in Haryana’s caste oriented politics while Hooda had succeeded to woo lion share of Jat voters in 2005 and 2009 Assembly elections.

Bhajan Lal had formed HJC after breaking away from the Congress in 2007 when the latter chose Hooda to be CM in 2005.

Currently, Congress has 17 MLAs in Haryana. As many as 14 MLAs attended today’s meeting called by Hooda. Bishnoi’s wife Renuka Bishnoi is also a legislature but she was not present in the meeting. Two other Congress MLAs, who did not attend the meeting are; Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kiran Choudhry.

In Hooda’s meeting, sons of three other former Chief Ministers also participated. Among them are; Bansi Lal’s elder son Ranbir Singh Mahendra, first Haryana Chief Minister Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma’s son Mahadev Sharma and second CM of Haryana Rao Birender Singh’s son Rao Yudvender Singh.

Hooda camp claimed that more than a hundred ex-MPs, ex-Ministers and ex-MLAs attended today’s meeting.

In the meeting, it was decided that Hooda supporters will attend Rahul Gandhi’s rally but without wearing pink pagris (turbans).

Since 2012, the Hooda supporters, wearing pink pagris, have been attending Congress rallies. Hooda supporters, wearing pagris, had thronged Delhi’s Ramlila ground in 2012 when Sonia Gandhi had addressed a party rally.

When workers today asked questions on their separate identity during the proposed rally, Hooda said, “Our large presence at the rally would be our strength. We have added to the strength of the Congress in every event organized by the party.” Sources say the party high command has asked warring groups of Haryana Congress not to wear any turbans to give a message of unity in the party.

