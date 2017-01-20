Book launch function: Badnore wants lit fest for armed forces personnel in Chandigarh

VP Singh Badnore. VP Singh Badnore.

UT ADMINISTRATOR VP Singh Badnore has called for a literature fest that should be devoted to armed forces personnel. While unveiling the book ‘Be Lag Lapet’ — written by Ravinder Kishore Sinha, MP, Rajya Sabha at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday, Badnore said defence personnel, with their experience, would be a source of enlightenment and literature fests are ideal platforms.

The administrator stressed upon the role of authors, who he said play a significant role in society. “Young writers should come for their expressive vision and also for the uplift of the society, changing one’s mindset,” said Badnore.

Addressing the gathering, author and Rajya Sabha MP R K Sinha said, “On the basis of my five decades of journalistic writings and experiences, meaningful writings are only possible with honesty and neutrality. An ideal writer must be honest, neutral and committed in its approach as freedom of media is important for a successful democratic set-up.”

Among those present on the occasion were Ram Bahadur Roy, writer and president, Indira Gandhi International Cultural Centre, New Delhi, Virender Singh Chauhan, vice president, Haryana Granth Akademi, Mayor Asha Jaiswal and former MP Satya Pal Jain, among others.