Body of Maloya cab driver’s younger daughter fished out

The body of six-year-old Drishti, younger daughter of Maloya cab driver Lalit Mohan, who had jumped along with his two daughters into Bhakra canal near Fatehgarh Sahib on June 9, was recovered from the canal near Khanoori village in Sangrur on Tuesday.

The body was found by private divers and was handed over to the family members of the cab driver. Lalit’s body is yet to be recovered and efforts are being made to fish it out. Assistant Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh, incharge of Sanghol police post, said, “The body of nine-year-old elder daughter of Lalit Mohan, Kashish, was recovered on June 10. We have found a video clip in the cell phone of Lalit, which was left by him inside his Swift car near the canal. In the clip, he mentioned about his differences with his wife.”

Police have recorded the statement of wife of Lalit Mohan, Kamalpreet Kaur, who declined to have any dispute with her husband. Sukhwinder Singh, brother-in-law of Lalit Mohan and a resident of Phase 7 in Mohali, said, “We have cremated the body of Drishti. Both the girls had come to our house in Mohali. Their father had picked them from our house on June 9 and never returned. Later, we received information about the abandoned car of Lalit Mohan near the canal.”

