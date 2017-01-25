Body of 10-year-old missing girl found inside Gurgaon tank

The body of a 10-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Gurgaon last week, was found inside ” “five to six feet deep ta”k” on Monday evening, said Gurgaon police. Doctors who conducted the autopsy on her Tuesday confirmed that the child had been raped. According to police, the body was found by a group of children around 6 pm on Monday evening, near Saraswati Kunj in Gurgaon, while they were playing in the area. The body was wrapped in a blanket before being dumped, and her clothes were intact, said police.

Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the postmortem, said” “The child appears to have been raped and then strangled to death…Incision marks on her neck indicate that an attempt was also made to slit her throat….In addition, there are indications that someone tried to burn and destroy the bod”.” The victim had disappeared from her home in the slums near Tau Devi Lal Park on January 15. She was the younger of two children, and her parents, who hail from Bengal, are both garbage collectors in Gurgaon.

“Her parents had claimed that they were at work all through the day, and found her missing when they returned home on January 15 evening. After searching for her for a few hours, they finally alerted us, and a case was lodged on January 1″,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjay Kumar, the investigating officer (IO) of the case.

An FIR had accordingly been registered regarding the matter at the Sushant Lok police station under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “The postmortem of the victim has been conducted, and more details shall be shared after the matter has been probed further”,” said ASI Kumar.