BMW hit and run case: Two more witnesses record statements before magistrate 

Two days after Adamya Singh Rathore, complainant in the Akansh Sen murder case, recorded his statement, the police recorded the statements of two more witnesses, Rajan and Karm Yog(friends of Sen) before a local magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC Saturday. According to sources, both the eyewitnesses stated that Shera (whom Sen had come to pick up) had a fight with Harmehtab Singh alias Farid that fateful night.

“We all went to Sector 18 from Sector 9 on the day of incident (February 9). Akansh and Shera were very good friends. He was worried that Shera and Farid had a fight. Akansh wanted to protect Shera and so we returned to Sector 9 to take him along. It was 5 am when they reached there. While we were looking for the doorbell, we saw Farid and the main accused Balraj Singh Randhawa walking along with Shera following them. Farid and Randhawa told Akansh, “Tu uska (Shera) bodyguard lagte hai na.” (Are you Shera’s bodyguard) and they drove the car over him. Farid then shouted that Akansh was still alive egged Balraj to hit him again. The vehicle dragged his body to some distance before they fled,” said the two before the judicial magistrate.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Rajan said, “I and Akansh were friends for long. I have got my statement recorded and I stand by the statement made by Admaya Sen.” Akansh Sen was allegedly hit by a BMW car on February 9 and he succumbed to his injuries in PGIMER the next day. Sen was a relative of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.