BMW hit-and-run case: Farid’s ‘objectionable’ video clip of Shera led to quarrel between them

THE INVESTIGATING agency, probing the murder case of Akansh Sen, believes an objectionable video clip of Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, in which he was shown being beaten up and recorded by accused Harmehtab Singh Rarewala, alias Farid, was the reason behind the quarrel between the two that led to the murder of Akansh Sen. DSP (Central) Ram Gopal said, “We came to know about this but cannot make any comment till the time we get the clip. Indeed, Farid and Shera had differences and this was established in various recorded statements. Shera was thrashed by Farid at his Rarewala farmhouse on Mohali-Landra road.”

It was to ensure Shera’s safety that the victim, Akansh Sen, along with his cousin and other friends, returned from Sector 18 in the early hours of February 9 to the Sector 9 home of Deep Sidhu, outside which he was allegedly hit and killed by the accused, Farid, and Balraj Singh Randhawa, with a white colour BMW. A senior police officer said, “Differences between Farid and Shera had developed when both of them, along with three girls, had gone on a trip to Manali six months back. Farid raised objections to Shera’s conduct with the girls at which Shera punched him in the face.”

While the two settled their differences then, the officer said their relations deteriorated late last year during a farmhouse party that Farid had organised at his Rarewala property where he had invited Shera. There, Farid, along with some of his friends, including two bouncers, residents of Bapu Dham Colony-26, thrashed and humiliated Shera. Though a clip was also made of the whole incident, unfortunately, we are yet to get the clip,” said the officer.