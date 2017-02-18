BMW hit-and-run case: Farid hosted hunting trips for close friends in the vicinity of his Rarewala Farmhouse

Farid and Randhawa (right) with the body of a wild boar on the bonnet of Thar jeep. Express Farid and Randhawa (right) with the body of a wild boar on the bonnet of Thar jeep. Express

HARMEHTAB SINGH Rarewala alias Farid, an accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, has hosted hunting trips for his close friends in the vicinity of his Rarewala Farmhouse located on Landran-Mohali road. Pictures accessed from various sources by the investigation agency and Chandigarh Newsline show Farid carrying a gun on his shoulder along with three friends. In one of the pictures he is standing with Balkar Singh Randhawa, another accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, outside a Thar jeep on whose bonnet the carcass of a wild boar is placed.

A close friend of Farid said, “The picture had been taken just three months ago. Several friends assembled at the farmhouse of Farid and four of them went hunting.” Sources said one of the four friends in the picture is being questioned for ascertaining the whereabouts of Randhawa. Farid, great grandson of former chief minister of princely state Gian Singh Rarewala, was thrashed by a senior Punjab Police officer in full public view in Sector 18 when he was beating up a man with a baseball bat a few years ago.

The Punjab Police officer told Newsline, “It was at the market of Sector 18 when I observed a man thrashing another with a baseball bat. I intervened, rescued the one being beaten up and thrashed the attacker. Later, it came to light that the man was Harmehtab Singh Farid.” The Chandigarh Police failed to trace the whereabouts of Randhawa, a resident of Akal Ashram Colony in Mohali, and also failed to trace his white BMW, which was used in the murder of Akansh Sen.

Akansh, a relative of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, was murdered after being repeatedly hit by the BMW, which was being driven by Randhawa, in Sector 9 on February 9. Farid was sitting in the passenger seat and according to the police, he had instigated Randhawa to hit Akansh repeatedly to ensure his death. Farid was arrested when he was going to Haridwar and remanded in three-day police custody on February 16.