Akansh Sen murder case: To nab Randhawa, cops rope in his relative, an AIG

The BMW at Sector 3 Police Station in Chandigarh. (Source: Express photo)

With main accused Baljit Singh Randhawa still at large, Chandigarh police have approached one of his relatives, who is a serving Additional Inspector General (AIG) in the Punjab Police, for help. The distant relatives of Randhawa are settled in Khanna. Chandigarh police officials have also learnt that after committing the crime, Randhawa stayed at the relatives house in Khanna. Some of Randhawa’s family members are serving in Punjab police and his maternal grandfather, Ajmer Singh, also served in Punjab Police and was attached with former CM Partap Singh Kairon.

A member of the investigation team, who conducted raids in Khanna, said, “The AIG got involved in the investigation and he is building pressure on family members of Randhawa to make him to surrender before the Chandigarh police. Most of the family members especially the maternal side of Randhawa have switched off their cell phones and are on the run.”

Meanwhile, ASI Napinder Singh, posted at Sohana police station in Mohali and maternal uncle of Randhawa, has been in touch with Chandigarh police since February 11. The BMW, which was recovered, was found registered on the residential address of ASI Napinder in Sector 23, during the course of investigation.

Akansh Sen was allegedly murdered by Harmehtab Singh Farid and Randhawa in Sector 9 on February 9. Farid was arrested when he was going to Haridwar on February 16. Farid’s police custody got extended for three days on February 19 which will be end on Wednesday.

DSP (central) Ram Gopal said, “Raids were conducted at different places and at the residences of several relatives of Randhawa to nab him. Farid will be produced in the local court on Wednesday. His cell phone yet to be recovered.” A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.