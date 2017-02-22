Akansh Sen murder case: Team of forensic experts inspect BMW for over 2 hrs, collect samples

The BMW at Sector 3 Police Station in Chandigarh. (Source: Express photo) The BMW at Sector 3 Police Station in Chandigarh. (Source: Express photo)

A five-member team of experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Sector 36, Tuesday inspected the BMW, which allegedly ran over Akansh Sen, kin of Himachal Chief Minister , Virbhadra Singh. The team collected samples of scratches, which were visible on the rear side of the car and below the bonnet at Sector 3 police station. The team conducted the inspection for more than two hours.

A member of the team requesting anonymity said, “Some red colour marks were also found beneath the car but what is it exactly could only be revealed after thorough inspection. We have also measured the size of front and rear wheels and this will be matched with injuries, found on the body of Sen.”

A copy of the medical report of the victim describing the nature and size of injuries has been handed over to the

experts.

SSP (UT) Eish Singhal confirmed that a team of forensic experts from CFSL-36 inspected the BMW and collected some samples.

The BMW of Balraj Singh Randhawa was found abandoned near Bhambi Kanda, a shop of one of the close relatives of Randhawa, located on Amloh road in Mandi Gobindgarh on February 18. The BMW was seized by Punjab Police and later handed over to Chandigarh police on February 19.