BMW case: Accused remove pictures from social media accounts

FOUR DAYS after the sensational murder of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s relative Akansh Sen, the accused have removed all their pictures from their social media accounts and also taken out their profile pictures from their WhatsApp numbers. The police are tracing a man who provided Rs 45,000 to both the accused, Harmehtab Singh Farid and Balraj Singh Randhawa, on the day of murder. Sources in the police said that they would approach three banks where the accused and their family members have accounts.

“Earlier, the accused had pictures in their Facebook accounts but now they have removed them. They are also not operating their accounts now fearing that their locations could be traced,” an official said. The sources said that after the murder, both the accused approached their common friend and took Rs 45,000 from him. The accused also called a local advocate but after calling the lawyer, they switched off their mobile phones. Police sources said the white BMW, which was used in the murder of Akansh, did not cross any toll plaza located at all nearby highways as camera footage of these plazas did not show the passing of BMW, which belongs to Randhawa.

On February 10, Akansh, who was hit and dragged under the wheels of BMW in Sector 9, succumbed to injuries in PGI. The victim was the son of Virbhadra’s wife Pratibha Singh’s brother Arun Sen. The police have slapped murder charges against two accused — Harmehtab Singh Farid, great grandson of former chief minister of Pepsu state, and his associate Balraj Singh Randhawa — who are still absconding. The BMW bearing Chandigarh registration number was registered in the name of Balraj and he was driving it at the time of the incident.

Both the accused are residents of Mohali. Farid also owns a farmhouse near Landran in Mohali. Akansh, who stayed in Sector 9, was a native of Solan and ran a night club, Boom Box Cafe, in partnership with his cousin Adamya Singh. The incident happened near house number 165 in Sector 9 in the early hours of February 9.

According to information available, the two accused and Akansh along with Adamya were at Boom Box Cafe for a small party. Later, they went to house number 165 in Sector 9, which belongs to their one common friend Deep. Subsequently, Akansh along with Adamya left the place and went to Sector 16, leaving behind his friend Shera, Farid and Balraj Singh. Police sources said after some time, Akansh along with his cousin and two other friends returned to the house fearing for the safety of Shera, who has a rivalry with Farid.

Police sources said the arrival of Akansh irked both the accused who came out of the house and thrashed him. The police said after thrashing Akansh, both the accused sat in their white BMW, hit him and deliberately dragged him for more than 50 metres, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The injured was rushed to PGI by his friends. A case of attempt to murder was registered at Sector 3 police station. Later, charges of murder under Section 302 of the IPC were added in the FIR.