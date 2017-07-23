Blood donation day: Over 85 units of blood collected at PGI

A voluntary Blood Donation Day was organized at PGIMER on Saturday to commemorate the “National medical laboratory professionals’ week” by the Indian Confederation of Medical Laboratory Science (ICMLS). On Saturday, blood camp was held in collaboration with Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGIMER, inaugurated by Professor Jagat Ram, Director PGIMER.

“More than 85 units of blood were collected. Various other donors who have more than 50 donations up their sleeves also donated blood besides others, including 21 female. Voluntary donors were given certificates of participation and a gift of health care as memento from the association,” the statement said.

According to a PGI statement, several events were held during the week-long event. According to Dr Pankaj Kaul, General Secretary, ICMLS, State unit, Chandigarh, the celebration of “national medical laboratory professionals’ week” will create wider awareness of the importance of Medical Laboratory Technocrats in Health Care and encourage more people to join this noble profession.

