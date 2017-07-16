Blood donation camp held at PGI, 233 units collected

PGI Chandigarh PGI Chandigarh

Continuing with the chain of Blood Donation Camps during summer this year, Thalassaemic Children Welfare Association organised its 169th camp on Saturday at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. In the camp, 233 units of blood were collected at the Institute.

A PGI statement said on Saturday that Thalassaemic Children Welfare Association has organised seven Blood Donation Camps from May 2017 till date this year. “These camps have received a good response from donors. Thalassaemic Children Welfare Association expresses its gratitude to the blood donors, sponsors, PGI authorities as well as GMCH-32 authorities and team of blood bank for their support in making these blood donation camps a success,” the statement said. So far this year, 2,108 units of blood units have been collected and have deposited in the blood camps.

Rajinder Kalra, General Secretary, Thalassaemic Children Welfare Association requested the general public and institutions to organise maximum Blood Donation Camps for thalassaemics as blood is the only lifeline of these patients. “It is also requested that institutions should come forward for financial help for medicine,treatment of thalassaemics,” the statement said.

