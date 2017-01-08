Blaring gurdwara speakers: Sewadar held for sound pollution

The sewadar of the Gurdwara Gursagar Sahib was later released on bail. Sahil Walia The sewadar of the Gurdwara Gursagar Sahib was later released on bail. Sahil Walia

A head sewadar (serviceman) of Gurdwara Gursagar Sahib, located behind the Sukhna Lake, has been arrested for playing the sound system at a high volume beyond the permitted time while observing the 350th Prakash Utsav of Guru Gobind Singh. An FIR under Sections 3 and 4 of Noise Pollution Act, 2000 was lodged at Sector 3 police station against the sewadar, identified as Vikramjeet Singh, who was arrested late night on January 4.

It is probably the first case when a member of a religious establishment has been arrested for noise pollution.

Confirming the development, Inspector Poonam Dilawari, SHO of Sector 3 police station said, “Vikramjeet was arrested since the sound system installed in the gurdwara was being played at a high volume after 10pm. After the incident, we have started a process to sensitise the management committees of different religious institutes including shrines, mosques, and gurdwaras not to play sound systems after the permitted time.”

Sources maintained that to avoid any controversy and conflict, the police are approaching the managing committees along with the guidelines of UT administration barring everyone to not operate sound system at a high volume beyond the permitted limit.

Reacting on the arrest, a member of Gurdwara committee said, “A police vehicle arrived at the spot and confiscated the sound systems. The sewadar, Vikramjeet, who looks after all the arrangements, was also taken away and was later released on bail.”